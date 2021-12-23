Man City Ready To Pay Erling Haaland Release Clause Next Summer - Competition from Real Madrid and Manchester United

Manchester City are reportedly 'ready to pay' Erling Haaland's release clause embedded in his Borussia Dortmund contract, according to a new report from Germany this week.

Erling Haaland is quite simply the most sought-after asset in world football at present, with the 21-year old’s future becoming a constant topic of discussion ever since his arrival at Borussia Dortmund.

With his super agent Mino Raiola recently confirming a list of clubs in the race for the Norwegian superstar’s signature, this transfer saga is expected to heat up even more next summer.

As per a report by German publication BILD, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are understood to be ‘ready to pay’ Erling Haaland’s €75 million release clause, which is set to be activated next summer.

Further details suggest that Pep Guardiola’s side are set to face fellow city rivals Manchester United and Real Madrid as their primary competitors to sign the Norway international.

From Borussia Dortmund’s perspective, they plan to retain Haaland until ‘at least’ 2023 by putting a whopping €16 million annual salary on the table.

In addition, BILD reveal that with the Leeds-born striker’s contract with Nike set to expire in December, Puma - who also sponsor Dortmund - are set to offer him an annual €8 million contract as a means to extend his stay in Germany.

However, Manchester City will certainly have their eyes set on bringing Erling Haaland to the Etihad Stadium next summer, with the news about Ferran Torres’ exit doing the rounds, leaving the spot for a number nine vacant at the club.

Add to that the fact that the wonderkid has been pictured donning Manchester City kits in the past, combined with his father’s time at the club, and there’s certainly a lot of weight behind the speculation.

