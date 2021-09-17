Man City Ready to 'Return' for €70M Serie A Star Next Summer - New Contract Expected to Include Release Clause

Manchester City are set to renew their interest in Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic next summer, according to the latest claims from Italy.

The Serbian striker is a hot commodity in European football at the moment, after breaking on to the scene with 30 goals in 80 appearances for Fiorentina over the past few seasons.

Such outstanding numbers in front of goal have propelled the 21-year-old to the top of the transfer priority list for a handful of top clubs across Europe who are looking to strengthen their attacking prowess.

On that list is Juventus and Manchester City.

The latter are still yet to replace Sergio Aguero, after the striker departed at the end of the 2020/21 campaign. As it became apparent that Harry Kane would not be heading to the Etihad this summer, Dusan Vlahovic became one of the many names presented as an alternative option - however no official bid was made.

READ MORE: Jack Grealish makes bold statement about Champions League goal

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola provides injury latest on Laporte and Stones

According to the information of Italian newspaper Calcio Mercato, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the Etihad club are 'ready to return' for the young Serbian - presumably during the 2022 summer transfer window.

As per the report, Serie A outfit Fiorentina are willing to hand the player a new contract, which would run until 2026 and would likely include a release clause worth a sum in the region of €70 million - only for clubs based outside of Italy however.

That clause would obviously then give Manchester City the advantage over Juventus, as some reports suggest that Fiorentina chairman Rocco B. Commisso could be reluctant to sell Dusan Vlahovic to a Serie A rival.

READ MORE: Juventus and Bayern Munich in 'battle' for Man City forward

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for Man City position change

Manchester City have started the Premier League season in great form, however the club will certainly be keeping one eye towards the future, as they continue to pursue their long term target at the coveted centre-forward position.

Other primary targets could include the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, however the Norwegian's staggering wage and agent commission financials could become a major stumbling block for any club in Europe - this despite his attractive €75 million release clause becoming active next summer.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra