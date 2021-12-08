Man City 'Ready to Take Advantage' of Ongoing Situation Surrounding AC Milan Star

Manchester City are reportedly ready to take advantage of an ongoing situation surrounding one AC Milan star, according to the latest information from Italy.

While it is reported and played like a broken record, and impossible to escape from at present, Manchester City are in the market for a new striker following the departure of Sergio Aguero last summer.

We don't need to tell you this, but the club failed in two pursuits of key men up front during the recent summer transfer window: Tottenham's Harry Kane, and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo - who ultimately made an emotional return to Manchester United.

That brings us to late 2021, when a variety of names are being linked with taking up the vacant striker position at the Etihad Stadium - with some names repeated more often than others.

A new report from Italy this week, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, states that the situation surrounding AC Milan striker Rafael Leao could be attracting interest from the Etihad Stadium.

According to the information of Calciomercato, Manchester City have been watching the performances of the 22 year-old Portugal international for some time, and are 'ready to take advantage' of the player's ongoing contract situation.

That situation is nothing urgent however, with the player contracted at the Serie A giants until 2024, however and upturn in wages could be on the cards such are the level of his recent performances and importance to the Italian side.

Manchester City are often known for being keen on what are defined as 'market opportunities', and would be open to springing a surprise on supporters should a player catch their attention at a financially viable price.

Rafael Leao would certainly fit this category, and should he continue his upward trajectory in terms of performances, we could see this saga kick into life in the coming weeks and months.

