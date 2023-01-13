Manchester City Recall Liam Delap To Loan Him To Preston

Manchester City have confirmed that they have recalled Liam Delap from Stoke City but he won't be playing any part in the second half the of the season for the Premier League Champions as they have sent him back to the Championship to play for Ryan Lowe's Preston side who are hoping to push for the play-off places.

In the summer Delap was one of the players City let go on loan as they rejected an offer from Southampton to let him go permanently due to the high hopes they had for him.

He went to Stoke City on loan following his Dad Rory Delap who was on the coaching staff at the time however it has not gone to plan.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Delap had featured for the first-team six times over the past couple of seasons before his loan even making his debut in the Champions League emphasising the potential he has.

The hope was the 19-year-old would continue to develop at Stoke City under Michael O'Neil but the former Northern Ireland manager was sacked with Alex Neil being hired but the pair of them have struggled to get the best out of Delap as he has scored just three goals in 23 games for them.

Now he has a chance to find some goal scoring form for a side who are in a bit of a better place than Stoke albeit only seven points above them in the table with Preston hoping they can be dark horses for Premier League promotion.

The Lilywhites also signed Tom Cannon on loan from Everton so Delap will have good competition for his place.

