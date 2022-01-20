Skip to main content

Manchester City Receive Encouragement in Robert Lewandowski Interest With Bayern Munich Sale Stance Revealed Amid Contract Uncertainty

Bayern Munich are reportedly planning to sell striker Robert Lewandowski this summer, potentially providing an opportunity for Manchester City to renew their interest in the Poland international.

Pep Guardiola's side opted not to sign Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer window, after failing to the land the signature of top target Harry Kane, despite offering the North London club in excess of £100 million for their talisman. 

City, who are currently 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, are set to renew plans to replace all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero in the upcoming summer, after the Argentine left at the end of his contract last July. 

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund is top of Manchester City's list of strikers to sign in the summer, with the Norwegian forward set to see his release clause of €75 million become active at the end of the current campaign. 

However, should the Blues fail to sign Haaland - who's father Alf-Inge Haaland made 47 appearances for Manchester City, then a fellow Bundesliga striker could become an option for the current Premier League leaders. 

SportBild have reported that Bayern Munich are planning to sell striker Robert Lewandowski, if the 33 year-old decides to reject a new contract from the German Champions. 

The Poland international, who has scored 23 goals in 19 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, was reportedly monitored by Manchester City last summer, following their failed pursuit of Harry Kane.  

Earlier this month, Sky Germany journalist Marc Behrenbeck reported that the Bayern Munich striker was 'dreaming' of a transfer to the Premier League or La Liga at the end of the season. 

"Robert Lewandowski really wants to have this one big move, to Spain or the Premier League, so Lewandowski and his agent will try to get this move in the summer."

"At the moment, they [Bayern Munich] want to extend his contract. But Lewandowski is dreaming of Spain and the Premier League," said Behrenbeck. 

