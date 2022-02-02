Manchester City Receive Major Blow in Chase for Premier League Star as Club Have No Interest in Sanctioning Sale at 'Any Price'

Manchester City have received a significant blow in their hopes of signing West Ham star Declan Rice in the summer, as the London outfit reportedly have no interest in selling the England international.

A recent report from the Telegraph had suggested that Manchester City were considering entering the race to sign Declan Rice in the upcoming summer, with competition likely to be required for Rodri from next season.

It has been claimed in the past that City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken ‘highly’ about the 23-year old within his ‘own circle’, with the all-action defensive midfielder said to be ‘greatly admired’ at the Etihad Stadium.

However, according to a new report by Football London in light of recent transfer links concerning the player, West Ham do not have ‘any interest’ in selling Declan Rice at ‘any price’ in the summer.

The East London outfit are claimed to hold an ‘adamant’ stance that their key man is ‘not going anywhere’, despite a number of clubs - including Manchester City - queued up for the England international’s signature.

With Rice contracted to West Ham until at least 2024, and the club having the option of adding a further year to the deal, it would take a record-breaking fee to prise the coveted midfielder away from the London Stadium.

On the Manchester City front, recruiting a defensive midfielder is unlikely to be at the top of their transfer wish list, despite the expected exit of Fernandinho at the end of the ongoing season.

With Rodri emerging as arguably the most complete holding midfielder in world football this season, the need to break the bank to bring in the excellent Declan Rice seems almost next to impossible.

While a back-up to the Spanish international is certainly necessary, investing in a starting number six seems out of the picture for next season.

Despite the magnificence of Declan Rice’s displays over the last few campaigns, Manchester City's top priority in the summer remains bringing in a striker above anything else.

