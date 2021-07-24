Man City Receive Major Blow In Pursuit of £100M Premier League Star - Player 'Rethinking' Potential Etihad Switch

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is reportedly 'rethinking' his potential move to Manchester City this summer, due to concerns over game-time under Pep Guardiola.

The England international midfielder has been one of Manchester City's primary targets during the ongoing summer transfer window, alongside the pursuit of Tottenham's star forward Harry Kane.

Pep Guardiola is looking to refresh his Premier League winning squad, and take his side one step further in the Champions League final next season, after falling to defeat against Chelsea in the showpiece final last May.

A move for Jack Grealish has been strongly suggested over the past few weeks, with some reports indicating Manchester City's willingness to spend in excess of £90 million on the Villa captain - who may be intrigued by the possibility of playing Champions League football from next season.

According to the information of Alex Crook for talkSPORT, Jack Grealish 'may be rethinking' a transfer to Manchester City, due to concerns over his playing time at the Etihad Stadium.

It is claimed that Jack Grealish may fear that he could become a 'bit-part player' under Pep Guardiola, and thus could decide to remain in Birmingham. Adding to this, talkSPORT state that the 25 year-old is also excited by the new arrivals at his current club so far this summer.

Alex Crook explained, "Manchester City were very confident they would be able to get a deal done, £100 million the fee. That’s big money for a club like Aston Villa, but they aren’t particularly cash-strapped."

"But I think he’s been quietly impressed with the business they’ve been doing. They signed Buendia and they’re looking to bring in Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen so I wonder if that’s altered his thinking."

“Maybe his role at the European Championship – or lack of as he was a back-up player – has perhaps made him rethink going to sit on the bench at Manchester City. It’s not as clear cut as it was a couple weeks ago", Crook continued.

Manchester City are currently in a transfer battle with Daniel Levy over at Tottenham too, as the London club stand firm on their £150 million valuation of England captain Harry Kane - who is known to be the number one striker target for those at the Etihad.

Sergio Aguero joined FC Barcelona on a free transfer last month, following the expiry of his Manchester City contract, and it is currently proving to be difficult to replace the legendary Argentine.

With that being said however, there is an understanding that optimism remains over at the Etihad Stadium, and with the transfer window not closing until August 31st, many believe that Manchester City could still secure Kane and/or Grealish in time.

