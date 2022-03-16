Manchester City Receive Major Erling Haaland Boost as Real Madrid Decide NOT to Match Financial Offer on the Table

According to a new report from Spain, Real Madrid have opted not to match Manchester City's financial offer for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland - an offer that has been described as 'huge' by a newspaper.

Reports from England, Spain, and Germany have intensified surrounding the future of Erling Haaland in the last few days, with the expectation in various quarters being that a final decision on his next club will arrive in the coming week.

From the part of Manchester City, the understanding widely is that the club are willing to do whatever it takes to sign the Norway international, with one report suggesting that Etihad officials are willing to make Haaland the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

On the subject of the financial proposal supposedly on the table from Manchester City, a new report from Spain has revealed that Real Madrid will give their rivals in the chase for Erling Haaland the upper hand in one department.

IMAGO / Team 2 This is according to Marca, as relayed and translated by The Madrid Zone, who claim that Real Madrid will not match Manchester City's 'huge' financial offer to Erling Haaland, and that the player will have to accept less money to join Real Madrid. IMAGO / Team 2 Continuing on the subject of views from the Real Madrid camp, Marca report that the La Liga giants have received injury reports on the player following recent concerns - reports that have subsequently come back 'positive' and confirmed that Erling Haaland does not suffer from any 'chronic injuries'. The latest information from the Spanish newspaper closes by stating that while Real Madrid are willing to make 'a big financial effort' to sign Erling Haaland, but they will 'never match' Manchester City's 'crazy offer'. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Earlier on Wednesday, the latest to emerge from Germany and specifically BILD, stated that Manchester City were willing to activate and trigger the player's €75 million release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract.

Elsewhere from the same report, it was claimed that the subject of Erling Haaland potentially making the switch to the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund was being discussed 'intensively' within the Manchester City dressing room.

From England, the idea of Manchester City pushing the boundaries in the financial department continues to be relayed via various reports, with it being suggested in certain quarters that a total financial outlay of £100 million could be spent on the player and that a deal is ready to go, should Haaland indicate a desire to join the club.

