    December 17, 2021
    Man City Receive Potential Boost in Pursuit of Star Midfielder No Longer Considered ‘100% Untouchable’ by Current Club

    Manchester City may have been provided with some element of hope in their potential pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, according to new information.
    The speculation around Frenkie de Jong's name at FC Barcelona has been seemingly endless recently, with the Dutch midfielder constantly linked with a move away from the Camp Nou.

    The Oranje superstar has also been tipped with a move to Manchester City in the past, with a whopping €90 million move reported in November, and interest known to have existed prior to his move to Barcelona from Ajax.

    In a new report by Marca’s Luis Rojo, translated and relayed by Barcelona transfer expert Reshad Rehman, Frenkie de Jong is said to be no longer considered as ‘100% untouchable’ within the ‘sporting area of the club’.

    Further details suggest that the 24-year old will be only let go by the Catalan club ‘in the event of a good offer’, considering the player is understood to have a ‘high market (value)’.

    With Frenkie de Jong linked with a move to Manchester City before his decision to join the Blaugrana in 2019, as a direct result of Pep Guardiola’s interest, this may be considered as the perfect opportunity to swoop in for the gifted midfielder.

    However, there is no denying the fact that the former Ajax man’s stock has seen a significant decline this season, due to his inconsistent performances under both Ronald Koeman and Xavi Hernandez.

    It is worth mentioning that Manchester City’s top priority in the summer will be to get a big-name striker through the door.

    Added to that, the midfield department is already stacked at the club with world-class players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan - thus making a move for Frenkie de Jong seem unlikely next season.

