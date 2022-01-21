Manchester City Receive Significant Boost in Pursuit of Erling Haaland With Rival Club 'Out of the Race' For Borussia Dortmund Star

Manchester City have received a significant boost in their hopes of signing Borussia Dortmund's star striker Erling Haaland in the upcoming summer transfer window, with one rival suitor reportedly 'out of the race' for the player.

With Manchester City continuing to search for a long-term successor for Sergio Aguero’s Etihad throne, there are not many better options in the current market than Erling Haaland at present.

The legendary Argentine forward is hailed by many to be one of the Premier League’s greatest ever strikers and it would take a leading goalscorer of the Norwegian’s calibre to carry on the club legend's unparalleled legacy.

With the Borussia Dortmund frontman’s £64 million release clause set to be activated in the upcoming summer, the Premier League champions will be joined by a host of European clubs ready to sign the 21-year old.

However, as per a new report by ESPN’s Mark Ogden, one of Manchester City’s closest competitors in the bid to lure the sought-after striker’s signature in Manchester United, are now ‘out of the race’ to sign Erling Haaland.

ESPN report that ‘senior figures’ at Old Trafford believe the Norwegian international could be set for a move to Real Madrid and they do not consider themselves in the position to ‘convince’ the player, or his ‘advisors’, to ‘reconsider’ their options.

Manchester United have continued their damning fall from grace during the ongoing campaign, which has been claimed to be a reason that has ‘damaged’ Ralf Rangnick's club's ‘prospects’ of signing Erling Haaland in the coming months.

While ESPN have highlighted the fact that the ‘Haaland camp’ are ‘admirers’ of Rangnick’s work at previous clubs, factors such as joining a club in a transitional period, potentially missing out on Champions League football, are said to have made Manchester United an ‘unappealing proposition’.

On the Manchester City front, this is certainly a welcome piece of news.

However, it has been stated that while Pep Guardiola’s side are certainly ‘strong competition’ for Real Madrid, they currently ‘lag behind’ the Spanish giants - who are considered ‘favourites’ for the mega-transfer at present.

Only time will tell where Erling Haaland ends up playing his football from next season, although it would be unwise to rule Manchester City out of the race just yet, with talks between relevant parties expected to take place in the coming weeks to discuss the feasibility of a deal.

