Man City Reject £15 Million Bid From Bundesliga Giants For Striker - Club Hold 'High Hopes' For Player

Borussia Dortmund reportedly tried to sign the Manchester City striker for £15 million during the latter stages of the latest summer transfer window. However, the defending Premier League champions rejected the offer, opting to keep the talented youngster.

This is according to a report by Football Insider, where a Manchester City source revealed that the club has ‘high hopes for [Liam] Delap’ and ultimately decided against selling the 18-year-old to the Bundesliga giants.

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he admires the academy star and that sentiment resonates amongst the club hierarchy.

Delap joined the academy in 2019 and quickly rose through the ranks with the help of consistent performances in front of the goal. Scoring 24 goals in the 2020-21 season, Delap took City’s EDS squad to their first Premier League 2 title.

The striker also won the Premier League 2 Player of the Season award, and two months later, signed a three-year contract extension that would keep him at Manchester City until 2026.

There was interest from several Championship sides, but the club wasn’t keen on sending one of their brightest prospects on loan.

"I’ve got everything here. I’ve just fallen into place here and that’s why I’ve committed my future here. There is always someone there to support you."

"They make you feel so welcome and you get the best coaching and the best players playing with you so it improves your game,” said Delap when he signed the contract extension.

Borussia Dortmund previously signed Jadon Sancho from Manchester City, who recently returned to the Premier League to play for Manchester United.

Delap has made three appearances for Guardiola’s side thus far and has one goal to his name.

He has completely recovered from a recent foot injury and is currently leading the U23 team’s attack, having scored three goals in two appearances this season.

