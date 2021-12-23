Man City Reject January Loan Move from Newcastle United for Forward Talent

Newcastle have had a loan bid for young sensation Cole Palmer rejected by Manchester City ahead of the January transfer window, according to a new report.

Palmer has made a bright start to the season after emerging through the academy ranks at the Etihad Stadium after signing a long-term contract that will keep him at his boyhood club till at least 2026.

The 19-year-old, who bagged his first Champions League goal in a 5-1 win against Club Brugge, has made nine senior appearances since the start of the campaign for Pep Guardiola's side.

The Wythenshawe-born star made his first Premier League start for Manchester City down the middle in their 3-0 win over Everton, with Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva all on the scoresheet.

According to the latest information of Sam Lee of The Athletic, Newcastle have had a loan bid for Palmer for the second half of the campaign by Manchester City, who are adamant on holding on to their academy graduate for the rest of the campaign.

When the idea of a loan stint at St. James' Park was brought up, Newcastle were reportedly informed that Palmer will feature in Guardiola's plans in the coming months, with officials at the Etihad Stadium 'very happy' with the progress made by the teenager this season.

It has been reported recently that while Manchester City are not expected to make any additions to their squad in the January transfer window, they could sanctions a bunch of loans for young players who would benefit from regular playing time.

However, a refusal to send Palmer on loan is certainly testament to the trust Guardiola has placed in the Englishman, who has impressed whenever called upon by the 50-year-old since the start of the campaign.

Palmer scored his first senior goal for Manchester City in the closing stages of their 6-1 drubbing of Wycombe Wanderers in the third-round of the Carabao Cup, before getting the nod in the subsequent Round of 16 defeat to West Ham.

