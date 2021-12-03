Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Reject Opportunity to Include Barcelona Outcast in Package Deal for Ferran Torres

    Manchester City have passed on the chance to land Phillipe Coutinho as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Barcelona target Ferran Torres, according to a new report.
    Author:

    Barcelona have been linked with a January swoop for Torres in recent weeks, with reports suggesting that the 21-year-old is keen to take up a fresh challenge and be a key attacking outlet for the Catalan giants under newly-appointed manager Xavi.

    Torres, who joined Manchester City from Valencia for a fee of £21 million, made an impressive start to the campaign up top for Pep Guardiola's side before suffering a foot fracture on international duty in October.

    Talks have been ongoing between Barcelona and the Premier League champions over a fee for the Spain international, who has reportedly informed Guardiola of his desire to return to the La Liga outfit perhaps in anticipation of his current side potentially recruiting a big-name striker in the summer.

    With Barcelona in a dire financial situation, recent reports have mentioned that the Spanish club are willing to offer a series of fringe players - such as Sergiño Dest, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti - in addition to a transfer fee for Torres.

    According to a report by Spanish newspaper Sport, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Phillipe Coutinho has been offered to Manchester City as part of a potential deal for Ferran Torres in January.

    Read More

    However, City have rejected the chance to sign the Brazilian with the view of having any deal for their young striker financed solely by money, as a previous report mentioned that the Premier League champions are demanding a fee in the region of €70 million for Torres.

    It is worth noting that the figure mentioned above will be difficult to match for Barcelona owing to their economic woes, which has led them to explore alternative routes to try and broker a deal for Torres, who has reportedly agreed terms over a five-year contract with the Blaugrana.

    Moreover, Torres has been tempted to leave by the prospect of leading the line and featuring consistently for one of the greatest football clubs across the world - as he remains in and out of the starting XI under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City despite his form prior to injury due to the competitions for places.

    Guardiola has reportedly allowed Torres to seal an exit in January for the right price, but it remains to be seen if Barcelona can strike an agreement over a transfer fee for the Spaniard, who is expected to return to full first-team training at City in a few weeks after starting individual training sessions in November.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Coutinho
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Reject Opportunity to Include Barcelona Outcast in Package Deal for Ferran Torres

    27 seconds ago
    sipa_34316827
    News

    "I Admire This Type Of Person" - Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise on Premier League Manager Prior to Meeting

    51 minutes ago
    imago0045800415h
    News

    "It Doesn't Mean They Are Best!" - Pep Guardiola Reacts to Premier League's Man City Nominations for November Awards

    1 hour ago
    sipa_36225432
    News

    "Take A Video... You Will Know It. No Secret" - Pep Guardiola Believes Praise of One Man City Star is Quite Obvious

    1 hour ago
    imago0046806562h
    News

    "Every Season is the Same Question!" - Pep Guardiola Seems Fed Up With Questioning on Premier League Title Race

    1 hour ago
    imago1008385532h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Major Injury Update With Five Man City Stars Available For Watford Clash

    2 hours ago
    Bernardo EVE
    News

    Man City Receive THREE Nominations for Premier League's November Awards

    3 hours ago
    imago1008300738h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Handed Opportunity to Sign Fernandinho Replacement - Player Opts to Leave Club in 2022 With Liverpool Also Interested

    4 hours ago