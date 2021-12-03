Man City Reject Opportunity to Include Barcelona Outcast in Package Deal for Ferran Torres

Manchester City have passed on the chance to land Phillipe Coutinho as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Barcelona target Ferran Torres, according to a new report.

Barcelona have been linked with a January swoop for Torres in recent weeks, with reports suggesting that the 21-year-old is keen to take up a fresh challenge and be a key attacking outlet for the Catalan giants under newly-appointed manager Xavi.

Torres, who joined Manchester City from Valencia for a fee of £21 million, made an impressive start to the campaign up top for Pep Guardiola's side before suffering a foot fracture on international duty in October.

Talks have been ongoing between Barcelona and the Premier League champions over a fee for the Spain international, who has reportedly informed Guardiola of his desire to return to the La Liga outfit perhaps in anticipation of his current side potentially recruiting a big-name striker in the summer.

With Barcelona in a dire financial situation, recent reports have mentioned that the Spanish club are willing to offer a series of fringe players - such as Sergiño Dest, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti - in addition to a transfer fee for Torres.

According to a report by Spanish newspaper Sport, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Phillipe Coutinho has been offered to Manchester City as part of a potential deal for Ferran Torres in January.

However, City have rejected the chance to sign the Brazilian with the view of having any deal for their young striker financed solely by money, as a previous report mentioned that the Premier League champions are demanding a fee in the region of €70 million for Torres.

It is worth noting that the figure mentioned above will be difficult to match for Barcelona owing to their economic woes, which has led them to explore alternative routes to try and broker a deal for Torres, who has reportedly agreed terms over a five-year contract with the Blaugrana.

Moreover, Torres has been tempted to leave by the prospect of leading the line and featuring consistently for one of the greatest football clubs across the world - as he remains in and out of the starting XI under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City despite his form prior to injury due to the competitions for places.

Guardiola has reportedly allowed Torres to seal an exit in January for the right price, but it remains to be seen if Barcelona can strike an agreement over a transfer fee for the Spaniard, who is expected to return to full first-team training at City in a few weeks after starting individual training sessions in November.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra