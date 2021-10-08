    • October 8, 2021
    Man City Reject Seven-Figure Bid From Premier League Side For Midfielder - Two Other Teams 'Keeping Tabs' On Player

    Manchester City have rejected an £8 million bid from Brighton & Hove Albion for rising attacking midfield prospect James McAtee, with two other Premier League sides 'keeping tabs' on his situation.
    McAtee has been widely touted as the next emerging talent from the City academy.

    After thoroughly impressing Elite Development Squad coach Brian Barry-Murphy, Pep Guardiola rewarded the attacking midfielder with his first-team debut in a 6-1 Carabao Cup third round win over Wycombe Wanderers. 

    With many joking that the teenager took the 'Phil Foden route' in making his debut at left-back, McAtee will surely hope his young career takes the same trajectory as his fellow academy graduate. 

    In just 35 games for Manchester City's EDS, McAtee has registered a remarkable 33 goal contributions from midfield - 19 goals and 14 assists.

    Such statistics in front of goal have unsurprisingly attracted the attention of some well-established Premier League clubs.

    On Friday morning, Sam Lee from the Athletic exclusively reported that Manchester City have rejected an offer of £8 million for James McAtee from Brighton & Hove Albion.

    West Ham United and Crystal Palace are also reportedly 'keeping tabs' on McAtee, but the Seagulls are the club who have shown the keenest interest and were hoping to tempt the player with a clearer path to regular first-team football. 

    Manchester City believe McAtee has a bright future at the club and have told potential suitors that he is not for sale at any price.

    Dubbed the 'Salford Silva', owing to his inch-perfect dribbling and passing ability, Pep Guardiola named him as one of five players who were to be more involved in the first-team set-up this season.

