Man City 'remain interested' in Napoli midfielder - €100 million fee mentioned

Nathan Allen

Manchester City remain interested in Napoli midfielder Fabián Ruiz, according to Corriere dello Sport as relayed by Sport Witness. 

City have long been linked with the 23-year-old, who is one of Napoli's most valuable assets. Now, recent reports indicate that they are still keeping tabs on the Spaniard - but may have to rival Real Madrid and Barcelona for his signature.

ssc-napoli-v-fc-barcelona-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg
(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

For their part, Napoli are expected to "resist until the bitter end" any attempt to sign the player from any club. They see Fabián as one of their best players for the immediate future of the club. Owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is famously difficult to negotiate with, and is unlikely to sell for anything below the rumoured €100m valuation.

Fabián has been compared in play style to David Silva, who is leaving the Citizens in the summer after decade of service as one of the key players at the club. There has been much debate as to whether Phil Foden will be trusted to replace the legend - but if an external replacement is bought in; a young, technical Spanish midfielder would make plenty of sense for Guardiola's side. 

brescia-calcio-v-ssc-napoli-serie-a
(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Fabián's short career so far has seen him score seventeen senior goals and earn six full caps for Spain, as well as being named the best player at the U21 Euros in 2019, helping his team win the competition. 

