Manchester City Remain 'Live Option' for Erling Haaland With Real Madrid Pursuit's of Borussia Dortmund Star in Jeopardy

The Premier League champions are stepping up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland, according to a new report, which has suggested that Manchester City remain a 'live option' for the 21-year-old forward.

Manchester City have been touted to be behind Real Madrid in the chase for Erling Haaland this summer over the course of the past few months, with the 21-year-old tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund when his £64 million release clause gets activated at the end of the campaign.

Haaland has admitted to being under pressure from his current employers to make his mind up on his future in Germany past the summer, with a series of elite European sides set to line up in the battle for the Norway international's signature should he decide to leave Borussia Dortmund.

It was reported recently that whilst Manchester City have financial plans in place to bid for Haaland in the summer, the Leeds-born striker and his family would prefer a move to Spain - which could place Real Madrid in pole position to add the former Red Bull Salzburg man to their ranks.

However, Manchester City would only need to surpass Real Madrid should they wish to win the race for Haaland's signature, with a new report suggesting that the striker will be heading to either the Etihad Stadium or Santiago Bernabeu in the summer should he leave Dortmund.

Furthermore, according to Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News, Manchester City are 'ramping up' their efforts to land the highly-rated marksman in the summer, though they are far off from agreeing personal terms with the Norwegian superstar.

It has also been stated that Manchester City are a 'live option' for the Dortmund man, with his agent Mino Raiola expected to extract the best deal he can for his client, who has been linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium since last summer.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have fallen behind in the battle for Haaland's signature, and whilst the former are yet to resolve Robert Lewandowksi's future at the Allianz Arena, the latter's dire financial situation makes their chances of landing the young forward highly unlikely.

Manchester City were recently handed a major boost in their pursuit of Haaland, with reports from Germany stating that Real Madrid's interest in PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is likely to impact their financial acumen in securing a move for Haaland in the summer.

While Dortmund are ready to present Haaland with a contract extension worth around €20 million-per-year, the Bundesliga side will reportedly need Haaland to make a decision on his future at the club by the end of February to have ample time to search for an ideal replacement in the summer.

