Man City 'Remain Optimistic' About Chances of Landing Second Key Target After Jack Grealish

Manchester City remain optimistic about their chances of landing Tottenham striker Harry Kane once they sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola's side are hunting for a suitable replacement for Sergio Agüero, who left the club for Barcelona in June after a ten-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

Recent reports have hinted that the Catalan boss has personally requested the Manchester City board to broker a deal for Harry Kane.

It was previously confirmed by various sources that Manchester City had an initial £100 million bid rejected for Harry Kane in June.

With some sources stating that discussions over a potential swoop for the attacker continued between Manchester City and the striker's entourage behind the scenes while he was away with Gareth Southgate's side.

It was reported on Saturday that Kane will hold talks with Tottenham next week, and insist that he wants to seal a switch to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the new campaign, with City close to finalising a deal for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

READ MORE: Jack Grealish to Manchester City in 'advanced stages'

READ MORE: Update on Raheem Sterling future amid recent uncertainty

As per Martin Blackburn of The Sun, the club remain positive over their chances to land Kane, with the forward expected to report at Tottenham training on Monday.

It has also been stated that the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner may have to push to force a move to Manchester City, who have made Kane their top striking target ahead of the new campaign.

Additionally, City's plans of signing Grealish for a reported fee of £100 million will not stand in the way of a swoop for Kane, who has made it clear that he wants to leave Tottenham this summer.

However, the club are set to face off against one of the very best negotiators in world football in Daniel Levy, who is adamant on keeping hold of the striker, who has three years left on his contract in North London.

READ MORE: Ederson in line for Manchester City contract extension

READ MORE: Liam Delap's father quizzed on player's future amid transfer rumours

However, Kane has reportedly been given the go-ahead to seal a blockbuster move to the Etihad Stadium, which Kane had chosen as his preferred destination as he looked set to bid farewell to his boyhood club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Furthermore, Kane believes that Tottenham are willing to cash in on him in what is a major change of position from the club, as Levy previously maintained that the attacker is not for sale 'at any price'.

However, it is has been reported that the England captain is set to miss out on the opening day Premier League clash between Spurs and City on August 15.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra