Man City Remain The 'Only Option' For Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus and Pep Guardiola Highlight Demands for Transfer to Happen

Manchester City are the "only option" for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

City are in still in search of a new striker, as this summers transfer window prepares to close in less than a week.

Spurs striker Harry Kane confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that he would be remaining in North London, and recent reports have suggested that former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo could be an alternative for the Blues.

A report by L’Equipe, claimed that the 36 year-old, who has less than 12 months left on his contract at Juventus, was “seeking to engineer a move to Man City” in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has seemingly confirmed this report, with Get French Football News relaying a report saying that the Premier League Champions are the “only option” for the Portuguese legend.

Although, Di Marzio goes on to claim that the Blues don’t want to pay a transfer fee for Ronaldo, with Fabrizio Romano having suggested previously that the Serie A club would want €25 million for the forward.

City striker Gabriel Jesus, who has been heavily linked in the past with a potential move to Juventus, is the only player the Italian club would want in exchange for Ronaldo, according to Di Marzio.

The Brazilian, who assisted two of City’s five goals against Norwich at the weekend, scored just 14 goals in 42 appearances last season, and had been mooted as one of several players who are wishing to leave the Etihad this summer.

However, Pep Guardiola would like Gabriel Jesus to stay according to this report, with Di Marzio going on to claim that the Manchester City manager would only be interested in signing Ronaldo if Raheem Sterling were to depart from the club.

