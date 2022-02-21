Manchester City Renew Interest in Barcelona Defender Following Previous €50M Offer

Pep Guardiola is reportedly considering a move to add Barcelona's versatile midfielder Sergi Roberto to his ranks next summer, according to new information from Spain.

As things stand, it would be far from an outlandish take to suggest that Manchester City’s midfield is second to none in Europe at present.

The performances of both Bernardo Silva and Rodri this season can strongly validate this suggestion, as the pair are arguably the most in-form players in their respective positions.

Taking into account other factors such as Kevin De Bruyne’s sustained dominance, Ilkay Gundogan's personal showings in the previous calendar year, and Fernandinho’s legacy as a modern-day great, the aforementioned suggestion seems valid.

However, this does not put a stop to the speculation around a versatile midfielder who has been linked with a switch to Manchester City on several occasions.

According to a recent report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Pep Guardiola has renewed his interest in Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto.

It has been claimed that the Manchester City boss has ‘always liked’ the 30-year old midfielder - who also has the capability to play in defence, with the club having tried to sign him a ‘few times’ in previous windows.

The report has also claimed that City officials once made a €50 million offer for the Blaugrana star, which was turned down as the Spanish giants’ demands were deemed to be excessive and the player was focused on staying at his boyhood club.

However, Manchester City could have a chance of signing Roberto on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, as the 30-year old’s contract negotiations with Barcelona are said to have stagnated recently.

Despite Manchester City’s reported interest in Sergi Roberto, it is quite likely that Pep Guardiola’s side will be focused on wrapping up a deal for a big-name striker before targeting reinforcements in other areas of the pitch in the summer.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra