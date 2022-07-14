Report: Manchester City Will Look To Replace Oleksandr Zinchenko And Nathan Ake

With it looking likely that both Nathan Ake and Oleksandr Zinchenko will leave the club, Manchester City are in the market for replacements for both men. Ake has been linked with a move to Chelsea over the past month and it now appears Arsenal will move for Zinchenko.

Zinchenko and Ake have never been regular starters for City but have proved to be useful backup options, hence the desire to replace both men should they leave the club.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Zinchenko was signed from Russian side Ufa in 2016, for a reported fee of just £1.7million. Since then the Ukrainian has gone on to be a very solid performer for City, despite never cementing a place for himself in the starting eleven.

Due to his versatility Zinchenko has operated in a number of positions for City, primarily at left back and centre midfield. However, because of the wealth of depth the Sky Blues possess he's never been a guaranteed starter for the club. The utility man started just ten games last season.

Ake was brought in from Bournemouth just two seasons ago for a £41million fee, but has also struggled for regular minutes. The Dutchman has been impressive whenever he's been called upon, much like Zinchenko, but has never been able to get ahead of John Stones, Ruben Dias or Aymeric Laporte in the pecking order at centre back.

Despite the two players not being regular starters, City seem set to replace both men should they leave the club. Graeme Bailey of 90min is reporting that the club are in the market for a left-sided centre back and that talks are continuing with Brighton for left back Marc Cucurella.

The list of names City are targeting to replace Ake with is believed to comprised of Jules Kounde, Pau Torres and Josko Gvardiol. However, it is not yet clear who tops that list.

However, with the sales of both Zinchenko and Ake rumoured to amount to around £75million, money won't be an issue in any potential deal for the Sky Blues.

