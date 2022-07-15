Skip to main content

Manchester City Retaining Nathan Ake May Open Up Funds To Replace Raheem Sterling

Manchester City retaining the services of Nathan Ake may open up funds to replace Raheem Sterling. City had originally been focused on having to replace Nathan Ake and sign a new centre-back, but the fact the Dutch defender is staying at the club may open the door for a Sterling replacement.

Ake was set to join Chelsea, but the deal fell apart after the two clubs failed to come to a mutual valutation.

Sterling

Raheem Sterling has joined Chelsea

Manchester City were set to sign a centre-back, with Pau Torres and Jules Kounde two targets they had their eyes fixed on. City felt they would need to replace Ake, after injuries to centre-backs at the back end of the season nearly cost them the league title.

With Ake now set to stay, could a replacement for Raheem Sterling be on the cards? Cole Palmer is set to be promoted to the first team as cover, but with free funds available, will Manchester City go for a forward.

Neymar has been the name on everybody's lips. Serge Gnabry is set to sign a new contract and Rafael Leao is focused on AC Milan. It will be interesting to see what Manchester City do in the coming days.

