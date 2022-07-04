Report: Manchester City Starlet Romeo Lavia Set For Southampton Medical

Romeo Lavia is set to undergo his medical at Southampton ahead of a proposed transfer to the Saints, according to a report. The news follows persistent rumours that Southampton were interested in the youngster over the last month.

The 18-year-old made his first team debut last season and his highly thought of at the Etihad. However, with City signing Kalvin Phillips from Leeds, Lavia's pathway to the first team now seems to be blocked.

(Photo by Conor Molloy/News Images/Sipa USA)

Lavia was signed from Belgian club Anderlecht in 2020 and instantly stood out in the sky blues' under-18's squad. The midfielder was promoted to the under-23 squad after just 11 appearances and was voted their player of the season in the 2020/21 campaign.

The midfielder now seems set to join Southampton, following City signing another defensive midfielder in Kalvin Phillips. According to The Daily Mail a timescale has been set on when the Belgian is due to undergo his medical with the Hampshire club.

The Mail have stated that the Belgian midfielder is set to complete his medical at Southampton within the next 48 hours. The report also states that the move will be around £14million.

While City fans may be disappointed at the prospect of losing a top talent like Lavia, they may find some solace in the fact that there is a buy-back clause in his deal.

A move away right now seems like a logical step for both parties- Lavia needs first team football to aid his development and with Phillips' signing that now seems unlikely at the Etihad. However, should he fulfil his potential at Southampton, City have the option to bring him back into the fold.

