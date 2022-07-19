Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Youngster Samuel Edozie Is Set To Join Bayer Leverkusen

A large chunk of Manchester City's income this window has come from the sales of academy players and it seems they are set to gain a substantial fee for yet another youngster. According to a report, Samuel Edozie is now close to joining German club Bayer Leverkusen. 

Edozie was signed from Millwall in 2019 and has been involved in City's under-18 and under-23 sides since. The 19-year-old had a fairly hit-and-miss season last campaign, providing three goal contributions in 12 Premier League 2 games. 

Samuel Edozie

The youngster had been linked with a move to Leverkusen last month, but the trail had seemed to have gone cold since Fabrizio Romano reported that the move was going to be 'official soon' on June 26. 

It was assumed that Edozie may be staying at City when he was pictured returning to training last week, however, Sam Lee of The Athletic has today reported that the move is still very much alive. 

Lee is reporting that the winger is 'set for a move' to the German club. The report states that Edozie has visited Germany but has returned to training with the under-23s, while City and Leverkusen negotiate a fee.  

Edozie is set to be City's fourth high-profile academy departure this summer. Gavin Bazunu, Romeo Lavia and Darko Gyabi have all left the club this window in big money deals. 

The winger was signed for a fee of just £540,000 from Millwall in 2019 according to Transfermarkt. If Edozie's transfer fee is to follow the same trend as the other academy departures then City are set to make a sizeable profit on the youngster.

