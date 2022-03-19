Manchester City Sceptical Over Real Madrid Ambitions Concerning Erling Haaland - Increased Optimism at Etihad Stadium

Real Madrid are planning to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the same summer, according to a new report, while Manchester City are sceptical about such ambitions.

All the recent speculation around Erling Haaland’s future has pointed to the fact that Manchester City may finally have sealed a deal for their top transfer target in the coming summer.

One of the latest insights includes a report by Jack Gaughan and Craig Hope of the Daily Mail that had claimed that the Norwegian international was set for a transfer to the Etihad Stadium, expected to rise up to a total outlay of around £100 million.

Additionally, Spanish journalist Lluis Carrasco revealed that City were in pole position to beat their most heated rivals for the Borussia Dortmund talisman’s signature - with the player’s father and former player Alf-Inge Haaland encouraging a switch to Manchester.

However, the latest revelation from English media has suggested that the race for the in-demand striker is far from over, and a move to Real Madrid remains more than a possibility despite scepticism from the part of the Etihad Stadium.

IMAGO / RHR-Foto As per a report by Jason Burt of the Telegraph, Real Madrid have the desire, as well as the finances, to pull off a sensational double swoop for both Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the coming summer. IMAGO / HJS However, Manchester City are reportedly ‘sceptical’ about Real's confidence in getting both deals over the line, as they believe the Spanish side lack the financial muscle to complete both signings and also, Haaland would be unwilling to make the switch in the same window as Mbappe. IMAGO / Kessler-Sportfotografie

Further details claim that there is ‘increased optimism’ within the Los Blancos camp about signing the Frenchman, after Paris Saint-Germain’s elimination from the Champions League at the hands of none other than the side hailing from the Spanish capital.

This is stated to be yet another factor behind why Manchester City's aspirations of wrapping up a deal for former RB Salzburg forward Haaland have since been ‘raised’.

However, sources close to Manchester City as well as Erling Haaland have reiterated that as things stand, the player is yet to make a ‘final decision’ on where his next destination lies.

While fans may want to find out the final decision from the player imminently, the more likely scenario is that a decision may even remain private despite it being made in the next 10 to 15 days and communicated to the successful party.

