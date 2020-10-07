Manchester City scouted young Norwegian star - plan revealed for forward prior to Serie A switch

Speaking on the ‘Here We Go’ podcast, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester City were scouting and showed interest in winger Jens Petter Hauge (20), prior to his move to AC Milan this summer.

Manchester City were reportedly considering a move for the talented youngster, but in contrast to AC Milan who ultimately secured the player's signature, the Premier League club wanted to let him continue playing for his now former club FK Bodø/Glimt for another year or two.

As the Etihad club needed attacking reinforcements following the departure of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich early in the summer, and the departure of David Silva, 20 year-old Hauge could have been a good long-term target for the club.

In the 2019/20 season, the Norwegian starlet scored 14 goals and assisted 10 in his home nation's top-flight. Popular transfer website Transfermarkt have him valued at around €1 million, however Serie A club AC Milan bought the player for €5 million in the final week of the European transfer market.

If Manchester City were to go back in for him, they would likely have to pay Milan double or even triple that fee should the winger continues to progress. Any further move for the player seems highly unlikely at this present moment, however a rise to fame in his Serie A club could move the player back onto City's radar some years down the line.

