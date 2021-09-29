Man City Scouting Bundesliga Midfielder 'Intensely' - Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool Among Five English Clubs Interested With Bayern Munich

Manchester City have been linked with signing of highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, along with several other leading European clubs this week.

City manager Pep Guardiola is widely known to possess an adoration of midfield players owing to their well-rounded skill set and versatility, and subsequently, it is common to see the Premier League champions linked with highly-rated midfielders.

The Sky Blues currently possess a plethora of top-quality central talents such as Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva amongst others.

However, with the latter understood to be holding a wish to depart Manchester next summer and with De Bruyne and Gundogan both in their 30s, it is logical for the Etihad club to be looking towards recruiting a youthful attacking midfielder.

As a result, Manchester City have now been linked with one of the most highly-rated attacking midfielders in European football, as per the latest reporting from German football media.

As reported by Christian Falk of German outlet BILD, Manchester City are monitoring the progress of 18-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.

The German football insider notes that City officials have scouted the teenager ‘intensely’, however - and perhaps unsurprisingly - the Premier League champions will face competition from Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Sport Witness have also translated and relayed information from Christian Falk who was speaking live with BILD on Wednesday morning regarding the Florian Wirtz links.

Falk has revealed, “Pep Guardiola has sent scouts to Leverkusen time and time again recently to watch him.”

“There are, of course, a few others sitting there from Chelsea, United, Arsenal and Liverpool. So many, many Premier League clubs are interested but City very specifically.”

He continued, “We do know, though, that he’s not in a hurry to move to the Premier League just yet. The young man Florian Wirtz is still developing at Leverkusen, and there have already been talks with FC Bayern, which of course, are only indirect.”

“So that’s the responsibility of his father and his advisor. It does seem that Bayern have a very, very good chance of being the next step.”

A German sensation often compared to Kai Havertz, Wirtz has impressively recorded a total of four goals and four assists in just five Bundesliga appearances so far this season, and due to such stats at just 18-years-old, the player is understandably a highly desirable asset for many.

In addition, Christian Falk has reaffirmed that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are ‘leading the race’ to sign Florian Wirtz, and the German champions will look to acquire the midfielder in 2023.

Moreover, when considering the Bavarians’ recent transfer history and habit of hoarding the Bundesliga’s best players, it can be deduced that Wirtz will end up in Munich sooner or later.

