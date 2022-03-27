Manchester City Scouts Impressed By TWO 'Outstanding' La Liga Talents on International Duty

Manchester City sent scouts to watch Spain's Under-19's on international duty and were impressed by two 'outstanding' La Liga talents.

Currently midway through the final international break of the season, it is the time where club football stops and prepares for a hectic final few months. Especially in Manchester City's case, with the Blues still on course to achieve a historic treble.

Pep Guardiola's side booked their place in the FA Cup semi-final last week, courtesy of a 4-1 win against Southampton at St Mary's. Their next opponents - none other than Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

They face their Merseyside challengers before that in just two months' time in the Premier League. With City just a point ahead of Liverpool in the table, it will be a crucial clash in determining the destiny of the title.

All of this is not taking into account a two-legged Champions League quarter-final with Atletico Madrid, with the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium and the second at the Wanda Metropolitano.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire But during this time, there is no break for City's scouts, who have jetted off around the globe watching international football in the hope of finding the club's next emerging talent. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire According to Super Deporte, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, City had a scout present at Spain Under-19's recent friendly against Albania, with two players seemingly catching the eye.

IMAGO / sport pictures-Razvan Pasarica Deporte says that the Valencia duo of Jesús Vázquez and Cristhian Mosquera were them two players, with 'half of Europe' also keeping an eye on their emerging talent.



Both players produced 'outstanding' performances, which definitely 'caught the eye' of several scouts in attendance.

Alongside City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund all had representatives at the game - and all left with a very good impression of the pair.

The report points out that both players have contracts at Valencia until 2025, with Mosquera even having a €25 million release clause in his deal.

So, Los Murciélagos are 'very calm' about the current situation and there are not yet any concrete links with a move to any of the interested parties.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube