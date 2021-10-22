Man City Send Club Official to Monitor European Club in Champions League - Specific Name Mentioned as Possible Target

A new report from Portugal has linked Manchester City with a highly-regarded young striker, as the Premier League champions sent a club scout to monitor a Champions League match this week.

With City in the market for a striker in the coming months, the club have been linked with a wide variety of top-class forwards, including the likes of Erling Haaland, Dusan Vlahovic and Lautaro Martinez.

However, as the Premier League champions are unlikely to pursue a striker in the January window, they have time to decide on their prime candidate to fill the void created by Sergio Aguero’s departure.

As such, it is logical for the club to consider a range of alternatives, and a new report from Portugal has relayed information regarding a highly-rated young forward who Manchester City have seemingly identified as a potential signing.

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Manchester City have an interest in acquiring Benfica striker, Darwin Núñez.

Owing to their interest in the 22-year-old, Manchester City sent an 'official' to Lisbon - likely to conduct an observation of the player in action, in their recent Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

As the Bavarian side limited Benfica to just three shots on target in a rather one-sided affair, it appears as though Manchester City’s scouting team selected a poor opportunity to scout the Uruguayan international - should it be Nunez who was their primary player under the microscope.

Darwin Núñez has enjoyed a strong start to the current campaign having notched a total of six goals in eight appearances for Benfica, and his excellent performances this term have attracted ‘interest' from several European sides.

Should Manchester City wish to acquire the 22-year-old, they may need to act quickly and decisively to get ahead of the chasing pack, with the player's stock seemingly rising with each passing week.

