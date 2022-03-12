Skip to main content

Manchester City Send Scouts to Italy to Monitor Star Man in Torino vs Inter Milan This Weekend

Scouts from Manchester City are reportedly being sent to watch Torino vs Inter Milan in Serie A this weekend, according to a new claim from Italian media.

Manchester City's defensive solidity has been the foundation of the club in since the signing of centre-back Ruben Dias from Benfica in 2020.

A rotating cast of Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, and Nathan Ake have all contributed to Manchester City's new-found defensive reliability, which has contributed substantially to their success in recent months. 

While that list of defenders seems sufficient, the club are still on the look out for some of Europe's hottest defensive talents - and one has appeared to catch their eye, according to a new claim from on the continent.  

According to the information of Italian newspaper Tuttosport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are sending ‘emissaries’ to watch Torino’s clash with Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday, to scout Bremer.

The 24-year-old centre-back has made a name for himself in Italy this season, with the newspaper claiming that ‘everyone is crazy’ about the defender. 

Torino are have become aware of interest in Bremer from both England and other Italian clubs, according to Tuttosport, and as a response, locked the Brazilian down to a new contract that runs until 2024 - most likely in an effort to charge the maximum transfer fee possible this summer. 

As per the information out of Italy, Manchester City's interest appears to be an effort for the Premier League club to simply 'line themselves up' alongside the rest of Europe.

In terms of priorities for the upcoming summer transfer window, centre-back is more likely to be further down the list, with striker and left-sided full-back in first and second position for Etihad officials at present.

On the striker front, an exclusive report from the Mail on Friday night revealed that Manchester City 'a deal in place' for the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland - with the potential total outlay for a move hitting the £100 million mark.

