Manchester City Send Scouts to Watch Highly-Rated Real Madrid Defender Ahead of Potential Summer Swoop
While Manchester City are renowned for their free-flowing brand of football, the fact that their adventurous style of play is built from the back of a defensively durable foundation is an understated topic of conversation.
After all, Pep Guardiola’s side boast the standout defensive record in Europe this season, having conceded an impressive 18 goals in 30 games in the Premier League campaign so far.
Despite the numbers speaking for how rock-solid the Blues have been at the back this term, the speculation linking them to a brand-new central defenders has shown no signs of slowing down.
As per a report by Spanish outlet Canal Amarillo, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City sent a scout to watch Real Madrid loanee Victor Chust in action for Cadiz in their 1-0 win against Villarreal on Sunday.
City are reportedly considering a potential move for the defender in the summer, with the plan set to involve securing the 22-year-old’s services before sanctioning a loan move back to Cadiz in order to keep progressing his development.
Plying his trade at the academies of top Spanish sides such as Valencia and Real Madrid, it is clear to see that the gifted centre-half has always been a highly touted-prospect from a young age.
While the youngster is turning heads with his displays in Spain, it is essential to reiterate that his potential acquisition could be an astute move for the future instead of the present from a Manchester City perspective.
After all, it is highly unlikely for centre-backs at the top of their game to displace a defensive roster of Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake at the Etihad Stadium at present, let alone a raw talent such as Victor Chust.
