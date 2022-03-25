Manchester City Send Scouts to Watch Highly-Rated Real Madrid Defender Ahead of Potential Summer Swoop

Manchester City are interested in signing Cadiz star Victor Chust on-loan from Real Madrid after club scouts watch the defender in action against Villarreal at the weekend, according to a new report.

While Manchester City are renowned for their free-flowing brand of football, the fact that their adventurous style of play is built from the back of a defensively durable foundation is an understated topic of conversation.

After all, Pep Guardiola’s side boast the standout defensive record in Europe this season, having conceded an impressive 18 goals in 30 games in the Premier League campaign so far.

Plying his trade at the academies of top Spanish sides such as Valencia and Real Madrid, it is clear to see that the gifted centre-half has always been a highly touted-prospect from a young age.

While the youngster is turning heads with his displays in Spain, it is essential to reiterate that his potential acquisition could be an astute move for the future instead of the present from a Manchester City perspective.

After all, it is highly unlikely for centre-backs at the top of their game to displace a defensive roster of Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake at the Etihad Stadium at present, let alone a raw talent such as Victor Chust.

