Man City Send Scouts to Watch Serbian Defender - Club Have Already Set £5M Valuation

The Premier League champions are keeping an eye on one of the brightest talents in the Balkans, FK Cukaricki defender Bojan Kovacevic (17).

The City Football Group are no strangers to picking up promising young Serbs, with Manchester City already owning Filip Stevanovic (19), Slobodan Tedic (21) and Luka Ilic (22) - all currently out on loan in the Netherlands.

Now it looks like Pep Guardiola's side could have another of the country's best youngsters on their radar.

According to a report from Mozzart Sport, Manchester City have sent a scout to watch Bojan Kovacevic (17), who plays as a defender for FK Cukaricki in the Serbian SuperLiga.

Kovacevic only joined the club as a youth player two years ago, but his impressive form has facilitated a swift rise through the ranks, and he's made six starts in the SuperLiga this season despite his young age.

His solid performances have been part of the reason Cukaricki have recently risen to third in the table after a seven-game undefeated streak.



Kovacevic's club, according to the report, are already expecting offers for their exciting young defender- and they've set a price tag of €5 million. This would be a new club record sale, beating the €3 million they earned from selling Slobodan Tedic to City two years ago.

€5 million, currently roughly equivalent to £4.2 million, would certainly not be out of the range that City are usually willing to pay for young talents, even those they intend to send out on loan and sell for a profit.

Their current record for such a player is the £10.8 million spent on Spanish wing-back Pedro Porro, on loan at Sporting Lisbon, while Stevanovic cost almost £8 million.

This suggests that City will have no qualms with meeting the asking price for Kovacevic if they do decide to make a purchase.

City are not thought to be alone in their interest in Kovacevic, with the teenager also reportedly catching the eye of Champions League sides such as Atalanta and RB Salzburg.

