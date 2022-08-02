Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Remain In Market For 'Senior' Left-Back Amid Sergio Gomez Interest

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It has been reported today that Manchester City are in negotiations to sign Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez, however, the club are still keen on signing a more senior option alongside the Spaniard, per David Ornstein. 

Gomez is arguably the best left-back in Belgium and was in fine form last season. The fullback registered 17 goal contributions in 34 games last campaign, which is a remarkable output considering he was playing in defence. 

The 21-year-old comes with fine pedigree, having already played within Barcelona's La Masia youth set up, as well as in Borussia Dortmund's academy and senior teams. Gomez was signed by Anderlecht for a fee believed to be around £2million in 2021 and has been a prominent figure in their team ever since his arrival. 

Gomez
Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was in Belgium and under City legend Vincent Kompany, that Gomez really developed as a player. The Purple and White are set to earn a substantial profit on the £2million they spent on the youngster last summer, with reports in Belgium claiming the club are demanding between €15million and €20million for Gomez.

But it seems The Cityzens are still in the market for a more 'senior' left-back, alongside Gomez. David Ornstein of The Athletic is reporting that the Spaniard is viewed as a 'high-potential development talent' and his signature won't affect their interest in any other 'targets for the position at first team level'.

The report states that City remain 'in the market' for a 'senior' recruit at fullback, alongside their interest in Gomez following the collapse of their pursuit of Brighton's Marc Cucurella. 

It remains to be seen who City will move for on the 'senior' front. The club have been linked with Stuttgart's Borna Sosa and Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo over the past month but neither deal has appeared to materialise so far.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester City

James McAtee Against Everton
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City’s James McAtee Set to Complete Season Long to Sheffield United

By Matt Skinner2 hours ago
Foden
News

Report: Phil Foden Agrees New Long-Term Deal At Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
imago1013525923h
Features/Opinions

Tony Cascarino: Jack Grealish Could End up Back at Aston Villa Unless He Improves

By Matt Skinner3 hours ago
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer Rumours

Report: RB Leipzig Reject €80million Bid From Manchester City For Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Sergio Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are In Negotiations For Anderlect Left-Back Sergio Gomez

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Will Not Sign Bernardo Silva If Frenkie De Jong Stays

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Agree Personal Terms With Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Erling Haaland
News

Former Manchester City Midfielder Didi Hamann Believes Erling Haaland Will Outperform Darwin Nunez

By Elliot Thompson12 hours ago