Report: Manchester City Remain In Market For 'Senior' Left-Back Amid Sergio Gomez Interest

It has been reported today that Manchester City are in negotiations to sign Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez, however, the club are still keen on signing a more senior option alongside the Spaniard, per David Ornstein.

Gomez is arguably the best left-back in Belgium and was in fine form last season. The fullback registered 17 goal contributions in 34 games last campaign, which is a remarkable output considering he was playing in defence.

The 21-year-old comes with fine pedigree, having already played within Barcelona's La Masia youth set up, as well as in Borussia Dortmund's academy and senior teams. Gomez was signed by Anderlecht for a fee believed to be around £2million in 2021 and has been a prominent figure in their team ever since his arrival.

It was in Belgium and under City legend Vincent Kompany, that Gomez really developed as a player. The Purple and White are set to earn a substantial profit on the £2million they spent on the youngster last summer, with reports in Belgium claiming the club are demanding between €15million and €20million for Gomez.

But it seems The Cityzens are still in the market for a more 'senior' left-back, alongside Gomez. David Ornstein of The Athletic is reporting that the Spaniard is viewed as a 'high-potential development talent' and his signature won't affect their interest in any other 'targets for the position at first team level'.

The report states that City remain 'in the market' for a 'senior' recruit at fullback, alongside their interest in Gomez following the collapse of their pursuit of Brighton's Marc Cucurella.

It remains to be seen who City will move for on the 'senior' front. The club have been linked with Stuttgart's Borna Sosa and Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo over the past month but neither deal has appeared to materialise so far.

