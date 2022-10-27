Report: Manchester City Eyeing Sensational Move For Lionel Messi

Despite being 35 years of age, there are few players, if any, in world football that are on Lionel Messi's level.

After a 'tough' first season at PSG, the Argentine has started to kick on this season and reach his usual high-performance levels.

So far this season the magician has amassed 23 goal contributions in just 16 games in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists.

The PSG star continued his fine start to the season in the club's midweek Champions League against Maccabi Haifa, netting two goals and providing two assists.

While Messi's form this season will be pleasing to PSG fans, they may be concerned by the 35-year-old's contractual situation.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

The four-time Champions League winner is now into the last year of his contract with the Parisians, with his deal set to expire in June next year.

It has been widely reported that neither Messi or his club will decide on his future until after the World Cup, but this doesn't seem to have dampened any interest in acquiring his services.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been open in his desire to take Messi back to the Camp Nou after they the Catalan side were forced to sell their club legend last year due to their perilous financial situation.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

However, now the Spanish giants have been knocked out of the Champions League, it seems unlikely that their economic situation will drastically improve anytime soon.

Given this, it seems unlikely that Barca would be able to afford Messi's wages and register the Argentina star.

This could potentially hand other clubs a chance to sign the seven-time Ballon D'Or winner, if he decides to leave the French capital.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, two Premier League clubs are already interested in signing Messi, alongside an unnamed MLS team.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The report states that Chelsea and Manchester City are both monitoring the Argentine's situation.

Considering Messi has already worked under City manager Pep Guardiola to great success, you would imagine that the Sky Blues would have the upper hand if they were to seriously pursue his signature.

While the prospect of seeing Erling Haaland and Messi linkup is a mouthwatering one, there is no guarantee that the former Barca man will even leave PSG as of now.

It's no surprise that clubs are already tracking Messi, given he is arguably the greatest footballer of all time, but as stated, he won't be making any decision on his future until the World Cup has concluded.

As exciting as it would be to see the wizard in the Premier League, his future is unlikely to become clear until we reach the New Year.

