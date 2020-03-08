Man City 'willing' to let star striker go if Champions League ban is upheld

Manchester City are willing to let Sergio Agüero leave in summer, if the Argentine decides to move on from the English side after spending nine years as their star striker, according to The Sun.

As confirmed by Manchester City, the club will contest the punishment at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). Although they are keen on retaining the current squad even if the ban prevails, Agüero will not face any hindrance if he decides to go in search of Champions League football.

The 31-year-old is approaching the twilight of his career; although his deadly recent form might suggest otherwise. However, his chances of playing in the European competition after two years away will be reduced.

Agüero is arguably the most important striker in Manchester City's history; and has been loyal to the reigning Premier League champions for nine years. He's scored 180 goals in 260 Premier League games for the club. At 254 goals in total, he also holds the record for the most number of goals scored in the club's history across all competitions.

The idea of letting the striker leave, should he request to, is a mark of respect towards the nine years of exceptional service. The club feel that it would be wrong to deny such a legendary icon at the club the right to leave in search of regular Champions League football.

