Manchester City Set Asking Price for Arsenal Target Gabriel Jesus Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

As per new claims from Brazil this week, Manchester City have now set their asking price for Gabriel Jesus - who is expected to leave the club in the coming summer transfer window.

A flurry of recent reports have mentioned the possibility of Gabriel Jesus bidding farewell to the Etihad Stadium next season.

Journalist Matteo Moretto had initially claimed that the Premier League champions had put up the Brazilian international for sale, with the versatile forward believed to be excluded from Pep Guardiola’s plans for the future.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano had also stated that with Manchester City's desire to wrap up a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, the plan was always ‘clear’ about letting the 25-year old depart the club.

As it now looks like only a matter of time before Manchester City announce the acquisition of the Norwegian striker from the Bundesliga club, a new update about Gabriel Jesus’ potential switch of clubs has emerged.

IMAGO / Sportimage As per a report by Bruno Andrade of Brazilian outlet UOL, Manchester City have set a €60 million price tag for interested clubs to prise away Gabriel Jesus from the Etihad Stadium during the coming summer. However, it has additionally been mentioned that Manchester City are open to accepting a €50 million fee to sanction the former Palmeiras man’s sale - such is the desire on the player's part to secure a new adventure within the game. Further details suggest that another reason why Manchester City have planned the multi-faceted forward’s exit is to free up space in their attack for Erling Haaland's arrival ahead of next season. IMAGO / News Images

Gabriel Jesus is certainly not going to be short of potential suitors this summer, and remains very much a sellable asset for Manchester City, with widely reported interest from clubs such as Arsenal, Juventus and Inter Milan.

Another factor which could make the Manchester City forward's departure a possibility is the fact that he aims to get enough regular playing time under his belt in order to make the cut for Brazil’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

While Gabriel Jesus has looked in brilliant form for Manchester City recently, with six goals in his last five outings across all competitions, a move seems like a win-win for all parties involved.

