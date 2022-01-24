Manchester City Set to Announce Signing of £20M/$27M Forward

Manchester City are reportedly set to announce the signing of highly-rated Argentina and River Plate forward, Julian Alvarez.

Julian Alvarez has been heavily linked with a potential switch to Manchester City across the past few days, with negotiations between all relevant parties seemingly accelerating in a matter of hours on Saturday.

Following the departure of legendary forward Sergio Aguero last summer, and the recent sale of Ferran Torres, the arrival of the Argentine talent could finally end Manchester City’s striker woes once and for all.

As per a new report by Graeme Bailey of 90Min, Manchester City are now set to announce the signing of Julian Alvarez - in a move that has been exciting many fans of the club across social media.

It has been claimed that the 21-year old’s reported £20 million release clause has been triggered by Manchester City, with River Plate understood to only be left with having to pay the local taxes and fees before the move goes through.

Further details suggest that the Argentine club could not ‘realistically demand’ a higher fee for Julian Alvarez, due to the release clause in the player’s contract, as both parties are said to have now reached an ‘agreement’.

One particularly interesting claim in the report is that River Plate have demanded an additional clause which ensures that their highly-rated forward can stay at the club to participate in the Copa Libertadores, which is expected to run till October.

With a report by the Manchester Evening News' Stuart Brennan stating that Alvarez is likely to stay on loan at either River or one of the City Football Group-owned clubs, the addition of such a clause will only delay his arrival at City.

Considering the youngster is already an Argentine international, his potential participation in the 2022 World Cup could mean that he only joins the Manchester City squad by Christmas.

