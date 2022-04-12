Manchester City Set to Battle Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund Star - Liverpool and Manchester United Also Mentioned

Manchester City are set to join Real Madrid in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham this summer, according to a new report.

Whilst it has been mentioned previously that Manchester City's desire to bring in a long-term replacement for Fernandinho will not supersede their pursuit of a striker this summer, the Blues have been linked with the likes of West Ham's Declan Rice and AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni in recent months.

Fernandinho, who will turn 37 in May, could be set to bid farewell to the five-time Premier League champions at the end of the season or decide to take up a coaching role in Pep Guardiola's staff at the Etihad Stadium ahead of an impending decision on the veteran's future at the club.

IMAGO / Uwe Kraft It has been reported recently that City are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham as they look to bolster their options in the middle of the park. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej According to the latest information of Ekrem Konur, the current Premier League leaders will join Real Madrid in the hunt for Bellingham's signature this summer. IMAGO / RHR-Foto The 18-year-old has bagged six goals and 13 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions this season, establishing his status as one of the crucial first-team players for Dortmund in his second season at the Signal Iduna Park.

Manchester United and Liverpool have both been previously linked with a swoop for the England international, who could look to return to his home country after leaving Birmingham City as the most expensive 17-year-old footballer of all time when he signed for Dortmund in 2020.

If reports are to be believed, City's main focus in the summer transfer window will be on replacing club legend Sergio Aguero, who left the club to join Barcelona on a free transfer last summer.

The absence of an out-and-out striker at the Etihad Stadium has been a hot topic among fans and pundits, with recent reports stating that Bellingham's teammate Erling Haaland is likely to be the man the Premier League champions bring in to lead the line.

The financial package offered to Haaland's camp could rule Manchester City out of making any other big money signings in the summer, as it remains to be seen if the Blues narrow down their search for a successor to Fernandinho in the coming months.

