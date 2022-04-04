Manchester City Set to Beat Barcelona and Arsenal to the Signing of Henry Oware

Premier League champions Manchester City reportedly look set to beat a host of top clubs in Europe - including Barcelona and Arsenal - to the signing of Ghanaian defensive starlet Henry Oware.

On Saturday afternoon in a 0-2 win over Burnley, Ederson kept his 17th clean sheet for Manchester City in the Premier League so far this term - an indication of how rock-solid they have been as a defensive unit throughout the course of the season.

Despite initial worries regarding Manchester City’s arguably least two physical central defenders in Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte going up against Burnley - who are considered as one of the brawniest sides in the division - the pair were largely untroubled.

Conceding a staggeringly low 18 goals in the division so far this campaign, Pep Guardiola’s side could realistically better Liverpool’s defensive record of letting in just 25 goals in the 2005/06 season to become the fifth best defensive side in Premier League history.

However, their exploits in defence have not halted Manchester City from assessing a move for one of the most exciting up-and-coming centre-backs in African football.

IMAGO / Focus Images This is according to a report by the Daily Mail, who claim that Manchester City are set to win the race to sign 18-year old defender Henry Oware from Ghana’s top-flight side West Africa Football Academy (WAFA). IMAGO / PA Images Further details suggest that the Premier League champions have ‘beaten’ the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal, RB Salzburg and Lille for the teenager’s signature, with the defender only awaiting ‘international clearance’ before the transfer can be completed. The report states that the City Football Group are ready to fork out £840,000 to finalise the deal, with a loan move for Oware to Ligue 1 side and CFG-owned ESTAC Troyes looking like the immediate plan of action. IMAGO / PA Images

A major reason behind the Ghanaian starlet’s initial move to France has been claimed to be as a result of him being ineligible to play in England, due to the stringent points system introduced by the FA towards overseas players.

The biggest takeaway from this move is the fact that Manchester City are always planning ahead, which is a major reason why they are always ahead of the curve in comparison to the rest.

Alongside their moves in African football, City Football Group and Manchester City's owners are also keeping a close eye on rising talents in South America, and are understood to be eyeing a move for another club partnership in the continent to add to their portfolio.

