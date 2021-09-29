Man City Set to Compete With Juventus for Wolves Star Forward - Player Previously Viewed as the 'Ideal Back-Up'

Manchester City are eyeing a potential swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jiménez, according to the latest emerging reports.

The Sky Blues' lack of a genuine striker was once again evident in their latest game, as despite creating numerous chances, the Premier League champions failed to score against Paris Saint-Germain and fell to a deserved 2-0 defeat.

After the game, many onlookers were left with the impression that had City been able to field a genuine top-class striker, the result may have been much different, and understandably surmised that the side’s lack of a formidable forward is a glaring weakness.

Following on from this, fresh reports have linked City with one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League, as the Pep Guardiola's side look to find a solution for their noted Achilles heel.

According to Juve FC, who have translated and relayed a report by Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, City are set to compete with Serie A side Juventus to acquire the services of Wolves striker Raul Jiménez.

The report notes that City have previously viewed the Mexican forward as the 'ideal back-up striker’, however, as the Premier League champions failed in their recent pursuit of Tottenham star Harry Kane, Jiménez could find himself spearheading City’s attack should the club pursue the Wolves man.

The five-time Premier League champions are seeking their fourth league title win under Guardiola this season, and they will need to do so without an out-and-out striker following the departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona in June.

On paper, City acquiring Jiménez could prove to be a concept with merit as throughout his time at Wolves, the Mexico international has shown himself to be a consistent and reliable goalscorer, and his link-up play and creativity is bettered by few Premier League strikers.

At 30 years of age, Jiménez would represent a short-term option, which is a route that the club have notably avoided pursuing in recent years, however, should the side struggle to score goals in the coming months, a move for Jiménez in January could give them a needed boost down the middle.

