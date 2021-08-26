Man City Set to 'Enter The Race' To Sign Erling Haaland From Borussia Dortmund Next Summer

Following the news that Harry Kane will stay at Tottenham Hotspur beyond the ongoing summer transfer window, Manchester City could set their sights on Erling Haaland next summer.

Manchester City's pursuit of a Sergio Aguero successor may have to wait until the summer of 2022.

Harry Kane has announced on social media that he will be remaining at Tottenham Hotspur for the foreseeable future - leaving Manchester City with no senior strikers in the squad as the transfer window nears it's completion.

While Manchester City had all of their eggs in Harry Kane's basket this summer, an outcome of the England captain remaining at Spurs could now open the door to a variety of options next summer - including Borussia Dortmund's superstar forward, Erling Haaland.

According to Patrick Berger of Sport1, Manchester City will now be in the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund star next summer.

It is widely reported that the striker has a release clause of €75 million in his contract, which will take effect in the summer of 2022.

All of Manchester United, Real Madrid, and fellow Bundesliga rivals to Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich are all said to be keen on securing the services of the Norwegian next summer.

With a goal scoring record of 62 goals in 63 games for Borussia Dortmund, €75 million will be looked at as a poultry sum for one of the world's best strikers.

However, with Haaland being represented by footballing super agent Mino Raiola, Manchester City could be put off of any deal.

Some outlets have reported that Raiola could be looking for a yearly salary of up to €50 million for his client - which would comfortably make him one of the top three highest paid footballers in the world.

