Manchester City Set to Lose Pursuit of Rayaine Bounida to €700,000-A-Year Deal

Rayaine Bounida is expected to snub interest from Manchester City and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, in favour of a staggering €700,00-a-year deal with Ajax, according to reports from Germany.

Manchester City have established a reputation for having an excellent eye for spotting youth talent from all corners of the globe over the course of the past few seasons, and deservedly so.

A perfect example of this is how the club’s academy were hugely invested in Phil Foden’s development from day one, which has gone on to bear fruit as the England international is undoubtedly one of the best youngsters in the world.

However, their hunch for discovering the next best thing extends beyond just Manchester, with prime examples being the signings of the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, that were nurtured into seasoned winners over time.

As per the latest information provided by Sky Sports Germany, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain expressed ‘interest’ in the signing of Belgium's rising youth talent, Rayaine Bounida.

It is stated however that the 16-year old looks set for a move from Anderlecht to Ajax, where he will receive a whopping €700,000-a-year.

While the starlet is yet to feature in a professional game yet, he has been making waves on social media for years, amassing over 360,000 followers on Instagram.

Contracted with sports giants Nike, Bounida has been billed as Belgium’s next superstar in the making - also having impressed for the Under-16s on international level with four goals in 11 games.

While some may consider the inability to wrap up a deal for the youngster as a failure, it is crucial to remember that Manchester City have always been very selective in terms of signing youth talent.

One notable example of such a system is while the academy offered Manchester United’s now rising star Anthony Elanga a couple of training sessions, Manchester City were ultimately not hell-bent on signing the gifted Swede.

City certainly have no shortage of talented youngsters within their ranks at present, with the likes of Cole Palmer, James McAtee and Liam Delap all excelling in their development over the past few months.

