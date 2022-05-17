Manchester City Set to Make Eight-Figure Bid to Sign Brighton Left-Back Marc Cucurella

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City officials have identified Brighton left-back, Marc Cucurella as a transfer target for the upcoming summer market, according to a new report.

With the upcoming summer market expected to be one of significant change at Manchester City, both in the form of arrivals and departures, the transfer rumour mill is going faster than ever before at present.

Manchester City officials have already signed off their number one priority for the summer, after securing a £51 million transfer for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, and now have their eyes on other areas of the pitch.

One such position is at left-back, with Pep Guardiola this season being restricted to using Joao Cancelo - converted from right-back, as well as Oleksandr Zinchenko - who plays in central midfield at international level.

However, according to a new report, Manchester City officials as well as the club's first-team coach, have identified a Premier League full-back as a possible solution to their ongoing problems.

IMAGO / Cover-Images This is according to the information of the Daily Mail's Dominic King, who reports that Manchester City have now targeted Brighton’s Marc Cucurella as a potential option to fill their problems at left-back position. IMAGO / PA Images It is further claimed that Manchester City will make a £30million move for the Spanish full-back this summer, in what could be the club's first signing in the position since the summer of 2019 when Angelino arrived back in the North-West of England. The Daily Mail's report recalls that Brighton paid La Liga side Getafe £15.4 million last summer, but now state that Manchester City would 'need to find double that' should they wish to secure the 23 year-old's services ahead of the new campaign. IMAGO / News Images

The report continues by highlighting that Pep Guardiola wants 'a more orthodox left back to provide balance' and Marc Cucurella’s age and versatility has convinced the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager to pursue a deal.

Across his 34 appearances so far in English football's top-flight, Cucurella has registered a total of one goal and one assist, but has won possession more times than any other player in the Premier League (241).

Cucurella spent the most part of his development as a youngster in Barcelona's infamous youth academy, before playing at Eibar and Getafe prior to his switch to the Premier League last summer.

It was at Barcelona where Manchester City first showed interest in the player, with a report from 2017 suggesting that club officials had received glowing scouting reports of Cucurella during his developmental phase as a footballer.

Five years later, and the Spaniard could well be back on the radar for the Etihad side.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube