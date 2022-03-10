Skip to main content

Manchester City Set to Make New Attempt for Harry Kane as the Tottenham Striker Will NOT Renew His Contract

Despite the long-drawn out saga of the summer of 2021, Manchester City and Harry Kane look set to try again to make a deal come to fruition this time around, according to a new report.

After Harry Kane’s virtuosic display in Tottenham’s dramatic 3-2 win against Manchester City, the rumour mill went into overdrive regarding the Etihad club potentially reigniting their interest in the Englishman next summer.

The 28-year old operated as a false-nine during the contest, pulling the strings from start to finish while also burying both of his clear-cut chances in the back of the net - arguably fitting the bill of an archetypal Pep Guardiola striker.

After the Catalan boss’ recent admission about the club’s need for a traditional marksman, Marc Behrenbeck of Sky Germany has stirred the speculation by revealing that both City and Kane are interested in making the move become a reality.

The report claims that Manchester City are expected to be 'active' in the transfer market in the summer - which will come as no surprise to anyone, but are set to make a 'new attempt' to sign the Tottenham talisman for the 2022/2023 campaign.

In addition, Behrenbeck revealed Harry Kane's views on the potential switch to Manchester City, despite his return to form for his boyhood club in recent weeks.

He (Harry Kane) is not renewing his contract and wants to try again in the summer to go to Manchester City”, he claimed on Sky Germany’s Transfer Update Show.

However, Fabrizio Romano recently clarified that the Tottenham vice-captain is ‘more than happy’, and has been ever since Antonio Conte’s appointment as manager, with potential Champions League qualification deemed to be a ‘key step’ behind his decision to extend his current deal beyond 2024.

David Ornstein of the Athletic did also emphasise that despite speculation around the striker finally making a desired switch to the Premier League champions, it remains ‘unlikely’ that City will be in the market for his signature once again next summer.

While it is likely that Harry Kane remains on Manchester City’s striker shortlist, it seems as though Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is the club’s primary transfer target.

