Manchester City Set to Offer ‘Truckload of Money’ For €100M-Rated Brazilian Talent

Manchester City's latest venture into the South American football market has drawn them towards one particular Flamengo talent, who features a staggering release clause embedded within his existing contract.

Ever since the signing of Gabriel Jesus as a 19-year old for £27 million from Palmeiras in the summer of 2016, Manchester City seem to have touted Brazil as a favourable destination for the signings of quality, young talent.

The acquisition of Yan Couto from Coritiba is a perfect example of this theory, with the gifted right-back signing for the club in 2020, before entering into a successful ongoing loan spell with Portuguese club, SC Braga.

Another possible instance could end up being Palmeiras’ 15-year old winger Endrick, who has been linked with a potential switch to Manchester City in recent days, and is said to consider Gabriel Jesus as an ‘inspiration’.

As per a new report by Brazilian outlet BolaVIP, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are set to prepare a ‘truckload of money’ to sign Flamengo’s 17-year old midfielder Matheus França.

Further details suggest that the Premier League champions are said to have ‘spoken’ to the necessary people associated with the player in order to sound out the feasibility of any potential transfer.

However, and as is usually the case when it comes to the most highly-rated of talents on the globe, Pep Guardiola’s side have a ‘heavy competitor’ in the form of La Liga giants Real Madrid - who have also kept an ‘eye’ on the prodigious talent.

The youngster is also said to have a staggering €100 million release clause embedded into his current contract, which is a clear indicator that Flamengo will not have to fight tooth and nail just to keep a hold of their asset.

While Matheus França fits the bill of a typical City Football Group signing, it seems unlikely that a move will go through, considering the exorbitant price tag set for a relatively unproven talent at present.

