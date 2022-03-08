Manchester City Set to Rival Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for Brazilian Forward Amid Contract Renewal Talks

Manchester City could enter a bidding war with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG to secure the signing of Palmeiras winger Endrick, with the highly-rated youngster soon to be accepting talks for his future, according to a new report.

Manchester City and City Football Group (CFG) have been on a mission to sweep up the world's young talent as possible in recent years.

Players like Pablo Moreno, Yan Couto, Kayky are amongst a series of young prospects have left their home countries to join the Manchester City system in recent years.

While those moves don't necessarily open up opportunities in the first-team squad at the Etihad Stadium, various clubs under the CFG umbrella have benefitted from their recruitment by welcoming and developing some of South America's finest young talent.

As of late, CFG have been keeping tabs on Palmeiras youngster Endrick, who at 15 years of age, is attracting plenty of interest from a host of elite sides across Europe - which could set the scene for a battle over the teenager's signature when he turns 18.

According to the latest information of Jorge Nicola, as translated and relayed by Sports Witness, Manchester City and their cross-town rivals Manchester United are amongst the clubs that will begin talks to sign Endrick as soon as possible.

It has been mentioned that Manchester City are ‘keeping an eye and negotiating, especially, with Endrick’s staff’ - alongside the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain - all of whom have vested their interest in the Brazilian winger.

Endrick will reportedly sign his first professional contract with Palmeiras soon and while he could leave Brazil for free, a new deal could be agreed upon in July - when the forward turns 16.

With offers for the youngster likely to be submitted in the coming days, Endrick could leave Palmeiras for as much as €30 million, with a long list of options available for Endrick as things stand.

