Man City Set to Rival Chelsea and Real Madrid for Bundesliga Star Midfielder - Agents Speaks With European Trio

According to a new report from France on Monday, Manchester City have spoken with the agent of one star Bundesliga midfielder over the possibility of a summer transfer next year.

City manager Pep Guardiola is a noted admirer of midfield players owing to their versatility and well-rounded skill set, and consequently, it is common to see the club being linked with moves for some of the continent’s most promising midfielders.

However, the Catalan already has the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden at his disposal. Although, should just one of the aforementioned star players depart, then the club's hierarchy would likely look to acquire a suitable replacement.

Conveniently, given the doubts over the future of Bernardo Silva, one particular French outlet has linked Manchester City with a move for one of the Bundesliga’s most promising talents on Monday.

According to French journalist Santi Aouna writing for FootMercato, Manchester City are one of three European powerhouses interested in acquiring 23-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder, Christopher Nkunku.

The source notes that similarly to former Leipzig stars Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer, Nkunku is ‘ready to take his career to the next level’ and move on from the club in order to pursue a new challenge - and owing to his evident potential, the player has amassed a slew of admirers.

The report from France states that Real Madrid – who are believed to have an excellent relationship with the player's agent Pini Zahavi, are ‘very interested’ in signing the highly-rated Frenchman ‘next summer’.

But the La Liga giants are not alone in their interest, with Premier League duo Manchester City and Chelsea also reportedly holding some level of interest in Christopher Nkunku.

In conjunction with his report, Santi Aouna has also noted that Nkunku’s representatives have already ‘spoken’ with each of the three mentioned clubs regarding a potential move in the 2022 summer transfer window.

This information indicates that the City hierarchy are eyeing up potential incomings should one of their attacking midfielders – most likely Bernardo Silva – depart the club next year.

However, despite the evident ability of Cristopher Nkunku and owing to the plethora of top-class midfielders already at Pep Guardiola's disposal, it can be surmised that a potential move for the Frenchman would be wholly dependent on next summer’s outgoings.

