Man City Set to Rival Serie A Giants in Pursuit of Bundesliga Midfielder - Player Out of Contract in Summer 2022

A new report from Italy this week has linked Manchester City with a move for one highly-regarded Bundesliga defensive midfielder, in anticipation of a possible contract expiry next summer.

Fernandinho’s current contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to expire next summer and owing to the advancing years of the 36-year-old club captain, the current campaign may be the Brazilian’s last at the club.

The Brazilian midfielder is an undisputed Manchester City icon, however due to his age and limited playing time in recent months, all signs indicate that he will leave the club next summer.

With the former Shakhtar Donetsk star expected by many to leave Manchester City next year, the reigning Premier League champions could look to acquire a replacement, and a new report has linked them to one of the Bundesliga’s most highly regarded holding midfielders.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola makes admission on Raheem Sterling's form

READ MORE: Chelsea star 'in talks' with Man City amid contract uncertainty

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a new report by Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Manchester City are among the clubs 'interested’ in acquiring Borussia Mönchengladbach defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The report notes that with Zakaria’s contract expiring in the summer of 2022, and as the 24-year-old has not signed an extension so far, it is claimed that Manchester City are ‘ready to challenge’ other interested clubs for the Swiss international’s services.

One club that is mentioned to be holding an interest in Serie A's AS Roma - managed by Jose Mourinho following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur last season.

READ MORE: Man City officials send scouts to Benfica vs Bayern Munich games

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola hits back at Sky Sports reporters

Since joining Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2017, Zakaria has established himself as a key player for the Colts, and his strong showings along with his current contract situation has led to the player attracting a slew of admirers.

With City anticipated by many to be willing to pay big to acquire a formidable striker next year, funds will be stretched, and the recruitment of Zakaria on a free transfer could represent an inexpensive solution to a position that will likely need addressing.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra