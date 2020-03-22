Man City set to sign highly-rated right-back - player to join in May 2021

Peruvian starlet Kluiverth Aguilar looks set to be the latest youngster to join Manchester City, according to Depor via Sport Witness.

The Premier League champions were first linked to Aguilar last September, when it emerged that they had expressed an interest in the defender. Though the Peruvian side denied a deal had been done at the time, it appears to have now been made official.

Depor's latest report states that the ‘jewel’ of Alianza Lima’s crown is ‘close to wearing the Manchester City shirt’, though he will not join until May 2021 due to FIFA rules on signing youngsters from outside the EU.

Despite the deal being closely associated with Manchester City, the contract will in fact be signed with City Football Group. As a result, the 16-year-old may instead end up playing for one of City’s sister clubs in New York, Melbourne or Girona.

This latest purchase represents yet another foray into the South American market by CFG, with the signing closely following that of Brazilian starlet Yan Couto from Coritiba.

Manchester City will be hoping that both transfers pay off in the future, though it remains to be seen whether either of the defenders can break through into the first team.

