City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City set to sign highly-rated right-back - player to join in May 2021

Alex Farrell

Peruvian starlet Kluiverth Aguilar looks set to be the latest youngster to join Manchester City, according to Depor via Sport Witness.

The Premier League champions were first linked to Aguilar last September, when it emerged that they had expressed an interest in the defender. Though the Peruvian side denied a deal had been done at the time, it appears to have now been made official.

Depor's latest report states that the ‘jewel’ of Alianza Lima’s crown is ‘close to wearing the Manchester City shirt’, though he will not join until May 2021 due to FIFA rules on signing youngsters from outside the EU.

Despite the deal being closely associated with Manchester City, the contract will in fact be signed with City Football Group. As a result, the 16-year-old may instead end up playing for one of City’s sister clubs in New York, Melbourne or Girona.

general-views-of-sport-venues-after-events-postponed-due-to-covid-19-2

This latest purchase represents yet another foray into the South American market by CFG, with the signing closely following that of Brazilian starlet Yan Couto from Coritiba.

Manchester City will be hoping that both transfers pay off in the future, though it remains to be seen whether either of the defenders can break through into the first team.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Leroy Sané donates to 'We Kick Corona' charity amidst Coronavirus pandemic

Manchester City winger Leroy Sané has donated more than €500,000 to the 'We Kick Corona' charity set up by two of his Germany teammates.

Danny Lardner

Man City ‘very interested’ in Bayern Munich star despite competition from Barcelona

David Alaba will reportedly be a top transfer target for Manchester City this summer, as they hope to fight off competition from Barcelona.

Alex Farrell

AC Milan 'looking to convince' Man City star to 'veer to towards Serie A'

AC Milan are the latest club to have shown an interest in out of contract midfielder David Silva this summer.

Danny Lardner

“I am very happy here at Manchester City" - Aymeric Laporte gives an update on his future

Aymeric Laporte has spoken about his future at Manchester City and the effect of a possible Champions League ban.

Danny Lardner

Man City's two year Champions League ban 'could' be suspended this summer

Manchester City's recently imposed two year Champions League ban could be postponed if a decision is not made before the summer.

Nathan Allen

Former Man City striker reveals which present player is a 'playful guy' in spite of quiet persona

Ex-Manchester City striker Jo has revealed that David Silva, far from his shy persona, loved 'drinking beer' and to 'let go', in comments made to ESPN Brazil.

markgough96

Manchester City silence ‘infuriates’ matchday staff amid Covid-19 struggle

The outbreak of coronavirus has resulted in all football matches being suspended indefinitely, causing the Manchester City casual staff to be afraid of being left in the lurch.

Shruti Sadbhav

Bayern Munich hold 'secret meeting' with Leroy Sane's agents ahead of £90 million deal

Bayern Munich club chiefs secretly met with Leroy Sane’s new representatives to discuss a deal that could make him the most valuable German footballer at present.

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City 'want' high-profile Juventus star - Chelsea also interested

Corriere dello Sport report that City 'want' Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, but Chelsea also 'like' the player and could rival any City bid.

markgough96

Man City 'make plans' for Claudio Bravo replacement to rival Ederson next season

Manchester City's loanee goalkeeper Zack Steffen is set to return to the Premier League side in the summer, and will be the club's new #2 goalkeeper, reports Kicker.

markgough96