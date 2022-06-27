Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester City Potentially Handed Setback In Their Pursuit Of Spanish Defender Marc Cucurella

Manchester City may find it more difficult to secure the signature of Marc Cucurella than first thought, according to a report. City see the Spaniard as their top target at left back, but Brighton will be reluctant to let their man go after just one season at the club. 

The sky blues are eyeing a left back as they look to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is expected to depart the club and join Everton. Cucurella is reportedly top of City's list of targets in this area, however the cityzens will likely have contingency plans should they not get their man.

Marc Cucurella For Brighton

Cucurella joined Brighton last season from Spanish club Getafe and impressed heavily in his first Premier League season. Cucurella was a mainstay in the seagulls team, starting in the majority of their games in a record breaking season for the club as they finished 9th. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

City's interest in Cucurella is well established, however they may have suffered a setback in their pursuit of the fullback. Simon Stone of the BBC is reporting that Brighton "have no interest" in selling the Spaniard, meaning it would take a "sizeable" fee for Brighton to part with their man. 

Stone also claims that the seagulls have a "very strong bargaining position" in any proposed deal between the two clubs. This is down to the full back only being in the first year of a five year contract at his current club, and the seagulls already having raised funds from the sale of Yves Bissouma. 

City are incredibly keen on securing Cucurella but could be priced out of a deal for the Spanish defender. Should Brighton ask for anything higher than £50million for the full back it is likely City would be against a move for Spaniard and may move on one of their other targets. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Mahrez vs Utd Home
News

Report: 'Optimism'- Manchester City Winger Riyad Mahrez Likely To Extend Contract

By Jake Mahon55 minutes ago
Matheus Nunes for Sporting Lisbon
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Still Interested In Sporting Lisbon Midfielder Matheus Nunes

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Fernandinho vs AVL away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Former Manchester City Captain Fernandinho Will Join Athletico Paranaense

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago
Foden vs Club Brugge Home
News

SEO Ferran Soriano Praises The Manchester City Youth Academy; 'There will be some stars there'

By Elliot Thompson16 hours ago
Vincent Kompany
News

Former Manchester City Captain Vincent Kompany Admits He Is Yet To See His Statue

By Elliot Thompson18 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus to depart Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Gabriel Jesus To Arsenal The Official Here We Go

By Elliot Thompson19 hours ago
Samuel Edozie
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives An Update On Sam Edozie's Deal To Bayer Leverkusen

By Elliot Thompson20 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City 'Expected To Compromise' On Valuation Of Raheem Sterling Amid Chelsea Interest

By Jake Mahon20 hours ago