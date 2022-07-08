Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Eyeing Sevilla Centre Back Jules Kounde As Potential Ake Replacement

Manchester City may make a move for France and Sevilla centre back Jules Kounde, per a report. City are believed to be in the market for a central defender, with it looking increasingly likely that Nathan Ake will leave the club to join Chelsea. 

It has been reported in recent days that Ake and Chelsea have agreed personal terms as a £45million move edges closer. It seems City would be keen to reinvest that money on a replacement, with the club drawing up a list of three targets they could potentially move for should the Dutchman leave the club. 

Kounde

One of the names on that list is Jules Kounde of Sevilla. The 23-year-old has been the subject of long-term interest from Chelsea, and it is believed Barcelona are also eyeing the French centre back. 

It appears City have now thrown themselves into the battle for the Frenchman's signature. Mike McGrath of The Telegraph is reporting that Kounde is somebody City could bring in to replace the outgoing Ake, alongside Josko Gvardiol or Pau Torres. 

Aged just 23, Kounde is one of the most highly regarded young centre backs in Europe. The Frenchman has already played 95 times for Sevilla, becoming a mainstay in their team and has already picked up 11 caps for his national team. 

Given Chelsea's sights are seemingly set on Ake as of now and Barcelona have some troublesome financial issues, City's path to signing the French international could be clear. However, whether the 23-year-old would be open to the move given the stiff competition he'd face may be another thing entirely. 

Unless Kounde were to leapfrog one of Aymeric Laporte, John Stones or Ruben Dias in the pecking order, he'd likely be used as a backup option, much like Ake was. This may be hard sell for the cityzens to a young player who is still developing, so the sky blues would need to convince the defender that there is a plan in place for him at the club, if they were to seriously move for his signature.  

